Chief Negotiator for Brexit on a Visit to Sofia

The theme for Brexit again comes to Bulgaria's daily agenda. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with the chief negotiator of the EU's accession to the EU - Michel Barnier, who arrives on a working visit to Bulgaria, Nova TV reported.

A few days ago, the prime minister met with British counterpart Theresa May and expressed hope that the UK would remain a strategic partner of the Union on key issues such as security and the fight against terrorism.

Barnier's working visit to Bulgaria includes meetings with cabinet ministers.