Chief Negotiator for Brexit on a Visit to Sofia

Politics | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 09:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Chief Negotiator for Brexit on a Visit to Sofia twitter.com

The theme for Brexit again comes to Bulgaria's daily agenda. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with the chief negotiator of the EU's accession to the EU - Michel Barnier, who arrives on a working visit to Bulgaria, Nova TV reported.

A few days ago, the prime minister met with British counterpart Theresa May and expressed hope that the UK would remain a strategic partner of the Union on key issues such as security and the fight against terrorism.

Barnier's working visit to Bulgaria includes meetings with cabinet ministers.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barnier, visit, Brexit, negotiatior
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria