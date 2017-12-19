Chief Negotiator for Brexit on a Visit to Sofia
Politics | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 09:32| Views: | Comments: 0
The theme for Brexit again comes to Bulgaria's daily agenda. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with the chief negotiator of the EU's accession to the EU - Michel Barnier, who arrives on a working visit to Bulgaria, Nova TV reported.
A few days ago, the prime minister met with British counterpart Theresa May and expressed hope that the UK would remain a strategic partner of the Union on key issues such as security and the fight against terrorism.
Barnier's working visit to Bulgaria includes meetings with cabinet ministers.
