British Police Arrest Man Trying to Force Entry into U.S. Military Base
British police arrested a man who tried to force his way into a military base in central England used by the U.S. air force, triggering a brief lockdown, Reuters reported.
The Mildenhall Royal Air Force base said security staff locked down the base, used by the United States to refuel U.S. and NATO aircraft in Europe, at about 1300 GMT following reports of a disturbance.
“The incident has been contained,” a U.S. Air Force spokeswoman said. “There is a suspect that has been apprehended.”
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said it was aware of an incident at the base and that police were taking a lead in the case. The U.S. embassy declined immediate comment.
“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area around RAF Mildenhall for the time being,” Suffolk Police said.
The 1,162-acre base, which houses about 3,100 U.S. military and an additional 3,000 family members, is set for closure after the U.S. said it was going to move is operations from the base to Germany.
- » Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack to Stand Trial in February
- » Ikea's Taxes to be Investigated by European Commission
- » Theresa May Insists She Will Try to Sign New Trade Deals Before Brexit Transition is Over
- » EU Leaders Agree to Move to Second-Stage Brexit Talks
- » Greek Gov’t Aims to Speed Up Migrant Returns to Turkey
- » The European Council Extended the Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months