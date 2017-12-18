Greek, Romanian and Serbian Policemen in Bansko

In Bansko from today until the end of the winter season teams from Greece, Serbia and Romania will patrol. Joint foreign patrols were presented today in the resort.

Traditionally, they come to Bansko every year at the beginning of the season and remain until spring. Their main task is to protect public order and help foreign tourists. On average for the active winter season, the resort will be guarded by about 40 police officers, who will be located at the three points of entry and exit of Bansko, as well as in the area of ​​the ski zone, Nova TV reported.