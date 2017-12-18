Taxi Crisis in Sofia

Residents of Sofia are complaining about problems with taxis. The problem seems to be from a few days.

People fail to find car by both operator or using the TaxiMe taxi search mobile application.

It comes to the absurd situation in the app where one makes bids and people compete with one another, with the ability to bid up to 10 leva. But it does not work.

The search for a taxi has been a problem since the beginning of last weekend. People complain that their attempts to call taxi on Friday were unsuccessful. Even if an operator picks up on a call, they provide the information that there are currently no cars available.