Bulgaria Air with Tickets of € 45 For the Holidays

Business | December 18, 2017, Monday // 17:03| Views: | Comments: 0
The national carrier "Bulgaria Air" will meet the Christmas and New Year holidays with promotional prices of their tickets to and from all direct destinations.

The campaign was launched on December 15 and will continue until December 29 inclusive.

Within the 15-day Christmas promotion, one-way air tickets from Sofia to Rome, Milan and Athens will be at the lowest prices.

One-way flights to Italian cities, for example, cost € 49, and € 45 to the capital of Greece.

The promotional two-way tickets to the three cities are priced at € 99.

