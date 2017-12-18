The Curious Origin of the Tips

It is believed that the tips were created in England in the 16th century when the guests left money for the staff of their hospitable hosts.

For a long time, the tips have been occupying the minds of economists. To pay more, even though you do not have to do it, seems to contradict our own interests. Practice is spread around the world. But anyone who has traveled knows that the customs related to tips (when to give them, how much, to whom and why) are different in different places. In the US, it is customary to give between 15 and 25% of the waiter's bill, in Brazil - 10%, in Sweden - between 5 and 10%.

