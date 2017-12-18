Dog Enters the Stage During Performance of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Video)

December 18, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Dog Enters the Stage During Performance of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Video) Source: Twitter

Unruffled dog appeared during the performance of the Vienna Open Philharmonic in Turkey. The animal walks past the musicians, demonstrating that he is a admirer of classical music, then sitting in the middle of the stage, close to several of the violinists.

The musicians turned out to be true professionals, and they did not flinch for a moment and did not get distracted despite the presence of the surprising guest.

