Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack to Stand Trial in February

December 18, 2017, Monday
 Rakhmat Akilov, who has confessed to driving a truck that killed five people in an attack in Sweden’s capital Stockholm, will stand trial in February, the main prosecutor in the case said on Monday, according to Reuters. 

In April, the hijacked truck sped down a busy street in Stockholm and mowed down shoppers before crashing into a department store, killing three Swedes, a British citizen and a person from Belgium. The youngest victim was 11.

The preliminary investigation is almost complete, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hans Ihrman at the National Security Unit said.

“As it looks at the moment, we will be able to start the trial at the beginning of February,” he told TV4.

“There is one suspect, no others.”

Akilov, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, was subject to a deportation order at the time of the attack.

He was taken into custody just hours afterwards. His lawyer said he had confessed to committing a terrorist crime.

Under Sweden’s legal system, he has yet to be charged. When he is charged, he will face a full trial.

Ihrman said the trial was likely to take a couple of months.

