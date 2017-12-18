Albanian Lawmakers Throw Smoke Bombs in Parliament (Video)

As a protest against the election of a new chief prosecutor by ruling Socialists, opposition MPs threw smoke bombs in the Albanian parliament, reports actualno.

Before the vote, right-wing opposition leader Lulzim Basha criticized Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama for wanting to appoint a "doll" to execute his orders. The allegation was made when an investigation of Saymir Tahiri, a close ally of Rama, who was in charge of the post of Interior Minister until March, is under investigation. He is accused of having maintained links with international cannabis traffickers.

Opposition MPs tried to stop the appointment in vain today, but Arta Marku finally swore as a prosecutor while smoke still filled the hall. The appointment of Marcu is a constitutional violation and may lead to destabilization of the country, "Basha said on Sunday evening. He also said that the task of appointing a new Chief Prosecutor should be on the High Council of the Prosecutor's Office because the plan for reform of the current law, which has not yet been voted on, is set out. Rama "asks us to violate the constitution because he wants a chief prosecutor in his hands," Basha added.

Marku must fill the role in the next two to three months or until a new senior council of the Prosecutor's Office is established. Several thousands of activists also protested outside the parliament, chanting: "Rama, get out!". Some demonstrators tried to enter the closed building, which led to panic.