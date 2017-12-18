Bulgarian was Caught with Thousands of Pyrotechnics in Romania

Romanian police in Giurgiu has instituted criminal proceedings against a Bulgarian citizen who has imported several thousand pyrotechnic articles into Romania with the intention of selling them in the city, according to Adjepres.

A 68-year-old Bulgarian citizen with a permanent address in Rousse was captured by the Romanian police late last week as he imported three thousand pyrotechnic articles in Romania that were banned in the country. The Bulgarian bought the materials in Rousse and wanted to sell them to Romania to acquaintances.

The pyrotechnic materials have been seized and the Bulgarian citizen has been charged with illegal acts of selling pyrotechnics and smuggling.