Six New Centers for Emergency Medical Care in Sofia

Source: Twitter

Six new outpatient emergency centers will be opened in Zemliyane, Pirogov Hospital and Diagnostic and Consultation Centers - 5, 12, 23 and 24.

This was told to journalists by the director of the Emergency Medical Center Sofia-city Dr. Georgi Gelev. He attended with the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev the opening of an Emergency Aid Branch in Bozhurishte.

