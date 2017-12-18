10 People were Sentenced to Death in China in Front of an Audience

A court in China sentenced 10 people to death, mostly for drug-related crimes, in front of thousands of people in a stadium before being sent for execution, the British Guardian newspaper writes.

They were executed immediately after the verdicts were handed down in Luffen Prefecture in southern Guangdong province (Canton), 160 km from Hong Kong, state media reported.

Seven people have been convicted of drug-related crimes and others for murder and robbery. Four days before the hearing, local residents are invited to attend, with the official message circulated on social networks.

The accused were brought to the stadium with police cars with sirens. Each of the accused was guarded by four policemen wearing sunglasses. One by one the accused were taken to the stadium, where the court pronounced the verdicts on a large stage. Thousands have attended the process and there was information that many students with uniforms were at the stadium.

In addition to the crowded places in the stadium, there was also an audience on the pitch, some of them filming the process with their phones. China performs the most executions per year compared to other countries around the world. According to unofficial data last year, about 2,000 people were executed in China.