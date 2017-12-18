Austria Coalition with Far-Right Freedom Party Sworn in
Austria's new coalition government between conservatives and the far right has been sworn in in Vienna, reported BBC.
The Freedom Party (FPÖ) - the junior partner - is the only far-right party to get into power in the EU.
The FPÖ and People's Party (ÖVP) plan to implement stricter rules for asylum seekers, after immigration proved a major concern for Austrian voters.
The coalition says Austria will stay in the EU. The new chancellor is Sebastian Kurz, 31 - Europe's youngest leader.
The FPÖ has received some key posts in the coalition, taking charge of interior and defence, and being allowed to choose the new foreign minister.
The FPÖ has a co-operation agreement with the ruling United Russia party of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the FPÖ says it wants to get the EU sanctions on Russia eased.
