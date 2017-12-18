Jared Leto Sent a Letter to Borisov About the Fate of the Pirin Mountains

Bulgaria: Jared Leto Sent a Letter to Borisov About the Fate of the Pirin Mountains twitter/jaredleto

Hollywood star Jared Leto joined the  Campaign for saving Pirin Mountains (WWF) and sent a letter to Bulgarian Prime Minister B. Borisov. The text of the letter, which is automatically generated by WWF's website, calls on Borisov to take the case, save the centuries-old woods and protect the environment.

 The star of the Suicide Squad and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman has shared a link in his twitter account with nearly 5 million followers.

Join me + @World_Wildlife to help save the centuries-old forests of Pirin National Park from ski zone expansion and logging. RT + help spread the word, Leto wrote in the social network.

His message is liked by more than 2.5 thousand users and shared over a thousand times.

