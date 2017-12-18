Jared Leto Sent a Letter to Borisov About the Fate of the Pirin Mountains
Hollywood star Jared Leto joined the Campaign for saving Pirin Mountains (WWF) and sent a letter to Bulgarian Prime Minister B. Borisov. The text of the letter, which is automatically generated by WWF's website, calls on Borisov to take the case, save the centuries-old woods and protect the environment.
The star of the Suicide Squad and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman has shared a link in his twitter account with nearly 5 million followers.
Join me + @World_Wildlife to help save the centuries-old forests of Pirin National Park from ski zone expansion and logging. RT + help spread the word, Leto wrote in the social network.
His message is liked by more than 2.5 thousand users and shared over a thousand times.
- » Kornelia Ninova, has Demanded a Budget Update for the National Health Insurance Fund for 2018
- » There is going to be a New Color of Sofia, Bins, Pillars and Traffic Lights to be Painted
- » Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 15mln for Science
- » The Ombudsman Raises the Question of the Increased Cost of Water to the Prosecution
- » Bulgarian Ombudsman: The Decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to Increase the Cost of Water is Illegal
- » Greek, Romanian and Serbian Policemen in Bansko