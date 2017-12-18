Canadian Billionaire and his Wife were Strangled

Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman, the founder of the pharmaceutical company Apotheke and his wife Honey, were killed by strangulation, the France press reported, quoting a Toronto police report.

The autopsy showed that the deaths of the two victims were caused by strangulation, the police report said, stating that the homicide unit was in charge of investigating the case. Police received a signal Friday night at the Sherman family home in Toronto.

The bodies of 75-year-old Sherman and his 70-year-old wife were found on site. The relatives of the murdered family called on the police to conduct a thorough and objective criminal investigation, as well as the media not to speculate about the crime, the Associated Press reported.

Barry Sherman is one of the richest people in Canada. He founded Apotex in 1974. The company exports medicines to more than 115 countries