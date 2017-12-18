Snowfalls Forced the Airport in Frankfurt to Cancel 170 Flights
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 18, 2017, Monday // 13:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Frankfurt Airport, the largest in Germany, canceled 170 flights due to snow, said the Associated Press.
Weather forecasts predict weather conditions will improve over the course of the day. Airport authorities said flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Vienna, Dublin and Warsaw were affected. Delta and Lufthansa's flights between Frankfurt and the United States are also affected by an interruption in the power supply at Atlanta Airport.
- » Leonardo DiCaprio with a Position in Support of Pirin
- » The Big Fire in California is 50% Under Control
- » 159 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets with Anti-icing Mixtures
- » NIMH: It will Snow in Many Areas Today
- » Six Districts in Sofia will Protest Tonight Because of the Polluted Air in the City
- » Weak Earthquake was Registered in the Rhodopes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)