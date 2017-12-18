Snowfalls Forced the Airport in Frankfurt to Cancel 170 Flights

Frankfurt Airport, the largest in Germany, canceled 170 flights due to snow, said the Associated Press.

Weather forecasts predict weather conditions will improve over the course of the day. Airport authorities said flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Vienna, Dublin and Warsaw were affected. Delta and Lufthansa's flights between Frankfurt and the United States are also affected by an interruption in the power supply at Atlanta Airport.

