All Road Repairs in Bulgaria will be Completed by December 21

The necessary organization for the winter maintenance of the republic roads is established and there are no restrictions on the movement of the cars due to the snowfall, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov at a briefing at the Road Infrastructure Agency.

For trucks over 12 tons the traffic through the Troyan passage and on the road Shipkovo - Ribaritsa is limited.

Minister Nankov said the temperature was expected to decrease, and on Tuesday-Wednesday the degrees would fall below zero and there would be new snowfalls.

Everything necessary is already on the asphalt, preventative treatment is being made against icing everywhere, the regional minister said. By December 21, all road maintenance works will be completed so that drivers can safely travel for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Today, about 500 machines have worked in snow-covered areas, with a maximum of 160 in the Sofia region. I call on drivers to go on their way with cars prepared for winter conditions and to ride carefully, as in the previous snowfalls, despite the established organization, there were drivers that were not prepared with suitable tires and created crisis situations", said Minister Nankov.

He reminded that two weeks ago, Trakia Motorway had been closed for almost two hours because of an unprepared truck driver who had swung around and thus prevented the work of both the snow-cleaning company and the trip of all other drivers.