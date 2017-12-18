97% of Voters in the General Toshevo Referendum are Opposed to Gas Extraction

The referendum on the extraction of natural gas in the Dobrudzha municipality of General Toshevo is valid and binding.

"The turnout has reached 57.78%," OAS President General Toshevo - Krasimira Miteva told Focus. Of 12,654 people entitled to vote, 57.78% or 6.571 people voted.

To the question: Are you opposing the General Toshevo Municipality through the City Council or the Mayor of the Municipality to approve development plans that define areas for exploration, extraction, processing of the following underground resources: oil, natural gas, solid fuels, mining waste? 96.91% responded with yes and 2.58% said no.