Billionaire Returns to Presidency in Chile after "a Short Break"

World | December 18, 2017, Monday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Billionaire Returns to Presidency in Chile after "a Short Break" Source: Wikipedia

Billionaire Sebastian Pinera won the presidential election in Chile with about 55 percent of the votes, reports sega. 

Although the final results are still not officially announced, his rival, Alejandro Gillier, acknowledged the loss of the runoff. Besides one of the richest Chileans, Pinera is also a conservative from a center-right formation. He was head of state between 2010 and 2014, and then replaced by the representative of the left Michelle Bachelet.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chile, president, billionaire
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria