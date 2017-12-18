Billionaire Returns to Presidency in Chile after "a Short Break"
World | December 18, 2017, Monday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Wikipedia
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Billionaire Sebastian Pinera won the presidential election in Chile with about 55 percent of the votes, reports sega.
Although the final results are still not officially announced, his rival, Alejandro Gillier, acknowledged the loss of the runoff. Besides one of the richest Chileans, Pinera is also a conservative from a center-right formation. He was head of state between 2010 and 2014, and then replaced by the representative of the left Michelle Bachelet.
- » Yemen Rebel Ballistic Missile 'Intercepted Over Riyadh' (Video)
- » Russia arreseted a Norwegian Man for Espionage
- » "Reporters Without Borders ": 65 Journalists were Killed Around the World in 2017
- » Turkish EU Minister:Turkey-EU Relations a 'Win-Win'
- » British Police Arrest Man Trying to Force Entry into U.S. Military Base
- » Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack to Stand Trial in February
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)