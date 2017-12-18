Billionaire Returns to Presidency in Chile after "a Short Break"

Billionaire Sebastian Pinera won the presidential election in Chile with about 55 percent of the votes, reports sega.

Although the final results are still not officially announced, his rival, Alejandro Gillier, acknowledged the loss of the runoff. Besides one of the richest Chileans, Pinera is also a conservative from a center-right formation. He was head of state between 2010 and 2014, and then replaced by the representative of the left Michelle Bachelet.