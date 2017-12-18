Nearly 60% of employers in Bulgaria are planning an increase in wages in 2018.

One third of the business does not foresee change, and every tenth employer still has not decided whether to change the company's salary. No one has planned a reduction so far.

The survey shows moderate optimism in the business for 2018, which is marred by dissatisfaction with the work of the institutions, concerns about price increases, tax and administrative burdens.

The main challenge for businesses, however, is the shortage of labor.