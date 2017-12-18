At Least Eight Victims of an Attack on a Christian Church in Pakistan

Bulgaria: At Least Eight Victims of an Attack on a Christian Church in Pakistan pixabay.com

At least eight people have died and 45 have been injured in a suicide bombing of a Christian church in the Pakistani city of Kveta, world agencies said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the attack was committed by two suicide bombers. Authorities in Belutzhian province said that more than 400 worshipers were involved in pre-church church service at the time of the attack. The two strikers with explosive belts invaded the church and started shooting at the worshipers.

The security intervened and one of the assailants was killed near the entrance. The other was injured but still managed to blow up his belt with explosives, though not inside, which has prevented a greater number of victims, the interior ministry said in the province. No one has taken responsibility for the attack yet. Muslim extremists have attacked the Christian minority in Pakistan in the past, reminds Associated Press.

