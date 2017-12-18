The Fees for 34 Municipal Services in Sofia Could be Paid Online from Next Year

The fees for 34 municipal services in Sofia will be able to be paid online from next year. The service is expected to be active from the beginning of March, explained Venera Milova from Sofia Municipality.

These are services such as the issuance of a civil status certificate, a successor certificate, a permanent or a current address, for example. Their payment online will be via the services portal of Sofia Municipality. At the moment it is possible to electronically request about 50 services, but most of them require an electronic signature. It is expected that electronic payment will initially be possible for 34 services related to civil registration, greening and land use, municipal property and tourism.

In the future, the service will also be available for other municipal services. The services of the "Architecture and Urban Planning" are among the most numerous and frequently used. It is not clear, however, when this will happen. Also from next year it is planned to save part of the bureaucracy when enrolling a child in a municipal kindergarten. The municipality works on the exchange of information for the current address by electronic means. The aim is to save parents to go to the municipality to issue a certificate of current address to be presented when the child is enrolled in the kindergarten. Instead, only an application will be filled in, and the address and birth certificate will be checked by the directors ex officio. However, the relief is unlikely until the end of May, when it is usually the primary campaign to enroll children in the gardens. Next year will be launched the mobile application of the contact center of the municipality through where signals are sent to the administration.