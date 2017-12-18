The son of the Libyan leader killed in October 2011, Muammar Gaddafi, intends to run for president in the election, which will probably be in mid-2018, Egyptian daily newspaper reported.

His press secretary, Bas Alm al-Hashimi al-Sul, told the newspaper on Sunday: "Saif al-Islam will run for the upcoming presidential elections that may take place in mid-2018," and added that he would soon publish his program which will be consistent with UN principles. An International Criminal Court arrest warrant has been issued for him for crimes against humanity.

Muammar Gaddafi's 44-year-old son is from his second marriage and was prepared to be heir of his father. It is believed he might be able to balance the interests of the Libyan tribes who are fighting in the conditions of practical annihilation.

As for education, he is an architect and engineer, he studied in Austria and the UK. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He was conducting an international charity fund in the name of his father, who mediated the release of hostages around the world.

Seyf al-Islam was famous in Bulgaria as a participant in the "quiet diplomacy" of the governments of Ivan Kostov and Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha for the release of Bulgarian medics in Libya, held for 8 years in prison, tortured and sentenced twice to death. His role, allegedly mislead Bulgarian foreign ministers Nadezhda Mihaylova and Solomon Passy, ​​has in fact prolonged the suffering of the nurses and the Palestinian doctor who were detained in a fraudulent affair for AIDS infecting Libyan children in Benghazi.

Seif al-Islam was arrested in November 2011 when he was trying to escape by car in Niger. The Tripoli Court of Appeal condemned him in absentia on July 24, 2015 for "crimes against the Libyan people". The rebels of the city of Zintan, who held him in captivity, refused to surrender him to the city authorities with which they were in enmity and released him from prison.

Libyan Government of National Concordance Foreign Minister Mohamed Sialla said last week at the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia that presidential elections in Libya would likely be in the middle of 2018. On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria gathered in Tunisia to talk about the security and political situation in Libya. Neighboring countries are concerned about the civil war in the country and the trafficking of weapons.