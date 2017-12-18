Bulgaria is Second in the EU to Export Ski

Business | December 18, 2017, Monday // 10:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is Second in the EU to Export Ski pixabay.com

Bulgaria ranks second in the European Union (EU) to export cross-country and Alpine ski to the EU member countries. This shows the data from Eurostat statistics, reported Monitor.

Our country has exported nearly 133,000 pairs of cross-country ski to the EU. Austria, however, is a leader with almost double result. Britain is in third place with 97,000 pairs.

And Alpine, or so-called downhill pairs of ski is a convincing leader in Austria with just over 1 million pairs.  471,000 were exported from Bulgaria, and  the Czech Republic ranks third with 452,000 pairs.

According to Eurostat, Bulgaria has exported cross-country ski for 4.5m euros. For downhill ski, the sum is just over 29m euros.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: export, Austria, ski, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria