Bulgaria is Second in the EU to Export Ski
Bulgaria ranks second in the European Union (EU) to export cross-country and Alpine ski to the EU member countries. This shows the data from Eurostat statistics, reported Monitor.
Our country has exported nearly 133,000 pairs of cross-country ski to the EU. Austria, however, is a leader with almost double result. Britain is in third place with 97,000 pairs.
And Alpine, or so-called downhill pairs of ski is a convincing leader in Austria with just over 1 million pairs. 471,000 were exported from Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic ranks third with 452,000 pairs.
According to Eurostat, Bulgaria has exported cross-country ski for 4.5m euros. For downhill ski, the sum is just over 29m euros.
- » How To Reduce Crime In The Office
- » U.N. to Мove 10,000 Мigrants From Libya in 2018
- » The Simpsons Predict the Future Better Than a Witch (Gallery)
- » Bulgaria is the Fifth in the EU on Annual Construction Growth in October
- » Apple to Close iTunes in 2019
- » Bulgaria Could Cause a Global Collapse of Bitcoin