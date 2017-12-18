Bulgaria is Second in the EU to Export Ski

Bulgaria ranks second in the European Union (EU) to export cross-country and Alpine ski to the EU member countries. This shows the data from Eurostat statistics, reported Monitor.

Our country has exported nearly 133,000 pairs of cross-country ski to the EU. Austria, however, is a leader with almost double result. Britain is in third place with 97,000 pairs.

And Alpine, or so-called downhill pairs of ski is a convincing leader in Austria with just over 1 million pairs. 471,000 were exported from Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic ranks third with 452,000 pairs.

According to Eurostat, Bulgaria has exported cross-country ski for 4.5m euros. For downhill ski, the sum is just over 29m euros.