"Four Paws" Organization Transports a Pregnant Lioness from Razgrad to Sofia

12-year-old pregnant lioness Raya will be transported by a team of "Four Paws" from Razgrad to Sofia because the zoo in town does not have the conditions for birth and raising the little one, NGN News Agency reported on Sunday. In November experts from the organization visited Razgrad and after an examination of the lioness found that she was in an advanced pregnancy.

Because of the advanced age of Raya and her unstable health and the lack of suitable conditions for the birth and raising of small lions in Razgrad, she will be brought to the zoo in Sofia, taking care of her will be done by "Four Paws". Along with her will come her partner Hector, who is expected to be transported on Tuesday, December 19, announced Four Paws.