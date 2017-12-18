Four UN Officials were Killed in Nigeria
Four people from a UN World Food Program convoy were killed in Nigeria, reports Reuters.
The attack took place in Borno. The terrorist group Boko Haram is in the region. Until now, attacks on humanitarian officials have been relatively rare.
