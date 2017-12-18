Four UN Officials were Killed in Nigeria

World | December 18, 2017, Monday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Four UN Officials were Killed in Nigeria un.org

Four people from a UN World Food Program convoy were killed in Nigeria, reports Reuters.

The attack took place in Borno. The terrorist group Boko Haram is in the region. Until now, attacks on humanitarian officials have been relatively rare.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, officials, killed, Nigeria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria