Theresa May Insists She Will Try to Sign New Trade Deals Before Brexit Transition is Over

Theresa May will insist on Monday that she will try to sign new free trade deals during the UK’s Brexit transition period, setting herself on a collision course with Brussels, The Independent reported.



Ms May will tell the House of Commons she will attempt to finalise the deals “where possible”, despite the EU signalling it would not be feasible under terms for the transition they are proposing.



The Prime Minister will also use her statement to calm an emerging row over the conditions that should apply during the two-year period in which Britain untangles itself from EU systems.



Earlier on Monday, she is also due to meet her most senior ministers to discuss what kind of trade deal the UK should have with Europe after the end of the transition, which is likely to last from 2019 to 2021.



Ms May's statement in the Commons will see her indicate that she is determined to push towards the UK’s post-Brexit systems on trade and immigration.



She will say that during the transition, she intends to “register new arrivals from the EU as preparation for our future immigration system”.



“And we will prepare for our future independent trade policy by negotiating – and where possible, signing – trade deals with third countries, which could come into force after the conclusion of the implementation period.”