A 43-Year-Old Man Was Shot in His Car in Sofia

December 18, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: A 43-Year-Old Man Was Shot in His Car in Sofia

A 43-year-old man was shot in his car in Sofia this morning, bTV reported, quoted by the press center of the Interior Ministry.

The report of the crime was filed at about 8:40. The man is injured in the right shoulder, affecting large blood vessels.

The attack was done literally meters from the center of the city.

There is a police officers on the site and they are searching for the shooter.

