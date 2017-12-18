The World's Busiest Airport, in the US City of Atlanta Says Power Back After Major Flight Delays
World | December 18, 2017, Monday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The world's busiest airport, in the US city of Atlanta, said early Monday that power had been restored after an outage left passengers in the dark and affected hundreds of flights, AFP reports.
The world's busiest airport, in the US city of Atlanta, said early Monday that power had been restored after an outage left passengers in the dark and affected hundreds of flights, AFP reports.
"Power has been restored on all concourses," the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said on its Twitter account, about 11 hours after first reporting a power disruption.
Giving an idea of how many people were affected, the airport added: "5,000+ meals are being delivered to passengers. Trains will be operational soon."
- » Yemen Rebel Ballistic Missile 'Intercepted Over Riyadh' (Video)
- » Russia arreseted a Norwegian Man for Espionage
- » "Reporters Without Borders ": 65 Journalists were Killed Around the World in 2017
- » Turkish EU Minister:Turkey-EU Relations a 'Win-Win'
- » British Police Arrest Man Trying to Force Entry into U.S. Military Base
- » Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack to Stand Trial in February
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)