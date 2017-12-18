NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Between 1°C and 6°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 18, 2017, Monday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Substantial cloudiness is expected in Bulgaria today, with snowfall mainly in the southwestern half of the country and rainfall in the southeastern regions.
There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northern wind. Maximum temperatures are expected at between 1°C and 6°C, for Sofia around 2°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
- » Leonardo DiCaprio with a Position in Support of Pirin
- » The Big Fire in California is 50% Under Control
- » 159 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets with Anti-icing Mixtures
- » NIMH: It will Snow in Many Areas Today
- » Six Districts in Sofia will Protest Tonight Because of the Polluted Air in the City
- » Weak Earthquake was Registered in the Rhodopes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)