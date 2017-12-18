NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Between 1°C and 6°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 18, 2017, Monday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Between 1°C and 6°C pixabay.com

Substantial cloudiness is expected in Bulgaria today, with snowfall mainly in the southwestern half of the country and rainfall in the southeastern regions.

There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate northern wind. Maximum temperatures are expected at between 1°C and 6°C, for Sofia around 2°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria