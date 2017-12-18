Terror Suspects Plotted to Attack Erdogan

Bulgaria: Terror Suspects Plotted to Attack Erdogan pixabay.com

A Greek newspaper on Sunday claimed that nine far-left terrorist suspects had plotted to assassinate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the country earlier this month, Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing security sources, Greek daily To Vima reported that the nine alleged members of Turkey’s far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), all now in police custody, had planned the assassination.

The daily reported that notes Greek police seized in an operation revealed details of the plot, including the planned use of rocket launchers, hand grenades, and Molotov cocktails.

The DHKP-C, which is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the EU, and U.S., has killed scores of civilians as well as police officers and soldiers since it was formed in 1978. The group has frequently targeted U.S. interests.

In the terror plot, Erdogan was codenamed “Scorpio,” the newspaper wrote.

The group reportedly planned to attack Erdogan’s passing convoy with rocket launchers from two sides, with another member attacking from the rear, the paper reported.

On. Dec. 7-8, Erdogan paid a historic two-day visit to Greece, the first by a Turkish president in 65 years.

