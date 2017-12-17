Thousands Evacuated due to the Third Most Devastating Fire in California since 1932

Authorities in California issued evacuation orders after the state faced the fire Thomas, considered the third most devastating since 1932, the France press reported.

Winds and droughts help spread the element. According to Associated Press, 1083 square kilometers have been burned, and nearly 8500 California Fire Brigade employees are fighting the flames. The fire destroyed over 700 homes and took the life of a firefighter. Besides the mandatory evacuation orders, the authorities in Santa Barbara have also issued recommendations for voluntary evacuation, AFP notes.

The most devastating fires in California were recorded in 2003 and 2012, destroying about 1100 sq. Km each. The fire "Thomas" threatens the city of Montessito, home to Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart, and other stars.