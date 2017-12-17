Sunday Brings Cold, Rain and Snow Across the Country

From today cold, rain and snow is coming to every part of the country. A warning yellow code for expected heavy rainfall has been announced in four districts of southern and southeastern Bulgaria, agency BGNES reported.

Over 20 liters of rain per sq.m. can reach the quantity in the regions of Kardzhali, Yambol, Bourgas and Haskovo. Over the past night, it was almost the rest of the country. The wind changed its direction and became northwest. On Sunday the precipitation will continue, and in combination with the cold, and at noon the rain in the high fields of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan Mountains is already snowing. Later in the day and more places in Northern Bulgaria will snow. Daily temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees. Along the alpine passes there will be conditions for strong winds.

In the new week the weather will be frosty with mornings up to minus 10 degrees. There will be snow and rain. On Tuesday it will be clear everywhere and it will be cold again. Morning temperatures in places will drop to minus 7 - minus 9 degrees, the daytime will be about 4 degrees above zero, for Sofia about 0 degrees. On Wednesday it will cool down a bit, as the daily temperatures in Western Bulgaria will be negative - about minus 1 degree, to 2 above zero, in Eastern Bulgaria - to about 4 degrees. From Thursday - 21 December to Christmas Eve - Sunday, it will remain cold, no significant precipitation is expected.

