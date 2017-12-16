Grigor Dimitrov's Photo is Among the 17 Most Popular For 2017

Photo of Grigor Dimitrov, on which he holds the trophy from the final Masters in London, is among the 17 most popular for 2017.

The ranking is by the US agency Photoshelter, including both sport and disaster images in California.

Grigor Dimitrov's photo was taken by British photographer Tomas Lavlock for the ATP site.

This was the most successful season for our first tennis player. Dimitrov won four tournaments (Brisbane, Sofia, Cincinnati and the final Masters in London) and ended the year as number three in the world.