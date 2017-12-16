EU Adopts 'Track-and-Trace' Tobacco System

Bulgaria: EU Adopts 'Track-and-Trace' Tobacco System pixabay.com

The European Commission adopted on Friday a legal act requiring a 'track-and-trace' system for tobacco products to tackle smuggling and tax avoidance, EUOBSERVER reported.

Tobacco control groups were worried the system would lack independence, but the commission said in a statement on Friday that control of the system will be fully "in the hands of the national authorities (and not the tobacco industry)"

