Digital Map will Provide Information About Schools in Sofia

December 15, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Digital Map will Provide Information About Schools in Sofia

An online platform will collect information for all schools in Sofia, how many students are studying, and in what specialties. It will also enable employers to declare traineeships, trained vacancies for young people, reports mediapool. 

The "Digital Map of the Educational System in Sofia Municipality" will be developed by the Sofia Agency for Privatization and Investments with the help of the Ministry of Education and Science. The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Friday to develop a platform linking education and business. The platform is expected to begin operating in March. The ambition is for this regional project to become national. Information about the educational system in Sofia will also be useful for students and their parents who are interested in different professions and where they can be studied. Information about metropolitan schools exists and is currently public, but not collected in one place.

