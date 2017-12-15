American Chemical Company is Exploring the Opportunities for Investment in Bulgaria

Representatives of the world's largest chemical industry, the American Dow, are exploring investment opportunities in Bulgaria.This was made clear during a meeting of Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev with Howard Chase, responsible for relations with the company's institutions for Europe, the Ministry of Economy said.

Manolev pointed out that our country has long traditions in the chemical industry and has trained personnel. They also discussed the economic sector priorities for the Bulgarian presidency. Howard Chase pointed out that it is a very strong signal for European companies that our country aims to adopt a unified strategy for the EU's industrial policy.

In his words, it is important to identify measures that will stimulate the EU industry to continue to compete on the global market. It was agreed that representatives of the European Chemical Industry Council (representing more than 29,000 companies from the sector) will take part in the conference dedicated to this topic to be organized in Bulgaria at the end of January.