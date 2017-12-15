The Price of Water is Rising in 14 Regions of the Country

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission finally confirmed the new water prices in 14 districts - Sofia, Pernik, Montana, Vratsa, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Rousse, Silistra, Shumen, Varna, Burgas, Sliven and Yambol. The main reason for the increase of the cost of the service is the need for investments in the water supply network, the regulator explains.

From New Year the water in Shumen becomes 3 leva and 32 stotinki, in Vratsa - 3 leva and 9 stotinki, Silistra becomes 3 leva and 29 stotinki. In Yambol the water increases from 2 levs and 31 stotinki to 2 leva and 78 stotinki. The new price there will come into effect when the sewage treatment plant is built in the city, Darik said.

From 1 January people in Burgas will pay 2 leva and 77 stotinki for cubic water, and those in Montana 2 leva and 89 stotinki. In Plovdiv the price of the service is 2 leva and 20 stotinki and in Varna 3 leva. The price of water in Sofia rises by 9 percent.

In spite of the calls to adjust its decision on the prices of VIC services, the regulator has not taken any significant changes today to adjust the values ​​of regional service values ​​in the business plans of VIK companies.

The price of water is expected to grow in the coming years. A downgrade is only possible if companies do not meet the pledged investments.