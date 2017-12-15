Contaminated Air has a Detrimental Effect on Adolescent Psyche

Contamination of the atmosphere is related not only to a "turn" to associal behavior but also to the risk of serious illnesses, according to the results of a study quoted by Life.

Neurobiologists at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that teenagers living in polluted areas had a significantly more unstable psyche than their peers living in environmentally friendly areas. It was clarified that airborne toxins disturb normal neuronal connections in the brain and as a result the adolescents become "unmanageable," 24chasa reported.

Scientists are of the opinion that the effects of toxins can cause inflammation in certain areas of the brain, causing psychosis, insomnia, and various addictions to young people. The primary risk group includes teenagers, with the most affected brain being exposed to lead in the atmosphere.

According to scientists, the increased content of harmful substances released into the atmosphere ultimately affects the social environment - adolescents in the polluted areas are more likely to commit crimes than young people in ecologically clean areas.