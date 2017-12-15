The Netherlands Donated Minibuses to the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior for Transport of Migrants

The Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Interior received a donation of two minibuses for the transport of migrants from the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, reports novinite.bg. 

The donation ceremony took place today in the Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Sofia. The Director of the Migration Directorate - Ministry of Interior Mr. Nikolay Nikolov received the keys from the two specialized vehicles Volkswagen by Eric de Bortst, General Director of the Agency for Prison Institutions. He was accompanied by Marco van Genderen and Mr. Sousse Sucrage - representatives of the International Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Specialized vehicles designed for the transportation of illegally staying in Bulgaria and subject to return will support the Migration Directorate.

