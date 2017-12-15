"Islamic State" Terrorist Cell in St Petersburg is Destroyed

Seven participants in a "Islamic State" terrorist cell are detained in St Petersburg for the preparation of terrorist acts, the Russian Federal Security Service's public relations center quoted TASS as saying.

The cell was headed by international terrorist organization chiefs on the Internet, Telegram, said the report.

Participants planned to launch a series of terrorist acts on December 16 by bombarding a kamikaze terrorist in one of the city's famous establishments, as well as murdering citizens and firing bombs in places where many people are gathering.

Special explosives, components for hand-held explosive devices, automatic weapons, ammunition, extremist literature were seized in the arrest facility. A laboratory for the production of explosive devices was liquidated, FSB added.

