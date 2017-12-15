NASA has Discovered a Solar System with the Same Number of Planets as ours

The US space agency has discovered a whole solar system with the same number of planets as ours, reports BNT.

The discovery of a new planet around the Kepler-90 star, which resembles our own sun, means that the remote solar system has a total of eight known planets. And these planets resemble those around us: rocky planets circling in orbit near the star, with gas giants farther away.

The star and her family of planets were already known after being discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope. But the breakthrough came when the astronomers discovered the new world that was done through Google's artificial intelligence technology.

A computer was trained to review the data from the Kepler Space Telescope and search for signals that could be of the planets. And it discovers new planets in existing systems, observing signals that seem to be of interest, but are too weak to be noticed by humans.

This suggests that there may be hidden worlds and solar systems in the data we have already collected but which we have not noticed because there are so many signals to be tracked. Kepler has gathered four years of data on what's in the sky and found 150,000 stars - much more than people could see.