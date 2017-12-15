NASA has Discovered a Solar System with the Same Number of Planets as ours

World | December 15, 2017, Friday // 15:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NASA has Discovered a Solar System with the Same Number of Planets as ours Source: Twitter

The US space agency has discovered a whole solar system with the same number of planets as ours, reports BNT. 

The discovery of a new planet around the Kepler-90 star, which resembles our own sun, means that the remote solar system has a total of eight known planets. And these planets resemble those around us: rocky planets circling in orbit near the star, with gas giants farther away.

The star and her family of planets were already known after being discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope. But the breakthrough came when the astronomers discovered the new world that was done through Google's artificial intelligence technology.

A computer was trained to review the data from the Kepler Space Telescope and search for signals that could be of the planets. And it discovers new planets in existing systems, observing signals that seem to be of interest, but are too weak to be noticed by humans.

This suggests that there may be hidden worlds and solar systems in the data we have already collected but which we have not noticed because there are so many signals to be tracked. Kepler has gathered four years of data on what's in the sky and found 150,000 stars - much more than people could see.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NASA, solar system, Discovery
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria