Police Trade Unions Will Protest Before Christmas

December 15, 2017, Friday
Police trade unions will protest a day before the Christmas holidays on December 22nd, according to the Bulgarian National Television. 

The protests will take place at border crossings in the country. The trade unions said they would not block the work of the border crossings. The protesters will gain demand pay rise.

