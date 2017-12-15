Six Children are in "Pirogov" Due to Food Poisoning From Chewing Gum

Bulgaria: Six Children are in "Pirogov" Due to Food Poisoning From Chewing Gum pixabay.com

Six children from the 78th Hristo Smirnenski School in Bankya are accommodated in the emergency toxicology office of NJ. Pirogov "because of poisoning with chewing gum.

The children are in contact and are on foot, and a series of tests are being carried out, the medical institution said.

However, the hospital said they could not provide more information at this time on their condition.

