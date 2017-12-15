Kosovo's Bid For Council of Europe Membership in January 2018

Bulgaria: Kosovo's Bid For Council of Europe Membership in January 2018 pixabay.com

 Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister, Enver Hoxhaj, said during Government’s meeting on Friday that during this month or January 2018 at latest, Kosovo will submit its application for membership into the Council of Europe, Gazeta Express reported.

According to Hoxhaj, if everything goes as planned and Kosovo submits its application, the country might become member of the Council of Europe within two years. He said that the membership process might take time because of the countries which have not recognised Kosovo’s independence might take over the presidency of the Council of Europe. “The Council of Europe, is one of the most important organisations in Europe, and Kosovo is the only country of the region which is not part of this organisation.

 There are four countries which have not recognised Kosovo and will preside over the Council,” Hoxhaj said during Government’s meeting. The deputy prime minister said that Kosovo should prove that has stable institutions, by progressing in the rule of law area and defending of human rights, in order to become full-fledged member of the Council of Europe. 

