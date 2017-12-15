The US Federal Communications Commission Repealed the Principle of Net Neutrality

In November 2014, Barack Obama expressed his support for transparency of Internet access and respect for network neutrality. February 2015 this principle was laid down in FCC legislation. It obliges internet providers to treat each Internet traffic equally.

The key word here is "oblige", because yesterday the FCC abolished the principle of network neutrality. The decision was taken by a vote, which had three votes to cancel and two against. Mass protests were immediately organized. The abolition of the principle of network neutrality untie the hands of US vendors and gives them unlimited freedom of action.

If they wish, they can do what they want with Internet content - block, restrict, and change the priority. The FCC called its decision an action "restoring freedom on the Internet". This is not the first unambiguous solution of the FCC. The Commission recently abolished Internet privacy rules adopted last October and thus allowed internet providers to use the personal data of users without their consent. This decision was later endorsed by the US Congress.