Japan has Extended Sanctions Against North Korea

The Japanese government approved a new package of unilateral sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile program. According to the Kyodo Agency, this decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Sanctions refer to 19 other companies and organizations. Earlier, a list of sanctions against 35 lawyers and individuals from the DPRK, which, according to Tokyo, sponsored Pyongyang's arms ambitions, was approved on 7 November.

The tension on the Korean Peninsula continues because of the active development of the Pyongyang missile program, as well as the military maneuvers of the United States and their allies in the region.

