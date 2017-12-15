US Fighters Fired Signaling Missiles to Russian Warplanes

Politics » DEFENSE | December 15, 2017, Friday // 15:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Fighters Fired Signaling Missiles to Russian Warplanes Source: Pixabay

US fighter jets F-22 fired warning missiles after two Russian warplanes Su-25 entered a deescalation zone in the airspace east of the Euphrates River in Syria, a US official said.

Two aircraft F-22 were involved in the incident yesterday, and Russian fighters have left the area after the launch missiles, said the source, who wished to be anonymous. The Russian Defense Ministry denies this message.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, fighter, signalling, missile, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria