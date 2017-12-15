US Fighters Fired Signaling Missiles to Russian Warplanes
Source: Pixabay
US fighter jets F-22 fired warning missiles after two Russian warplanes Su-25 entered a deescalation zone in the airspace east of the Euphrates River in Syria, a US official said.
Two aircraft F-22 were involved in the incident yesterday, and Russian fighters have left the area after the launch missiles, said the source, who wished to be anonymous. The Russian Defense Ministry denies this message.
