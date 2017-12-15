Norway Decriminalized Drugs

Norway becomes the first Scandinavian state to decriminalize drugs, writes Independent.

The majority of MPs in the Norwegian Parliament support the historic change, including conservatives, liberals and two left-wing parties.

They entrust the government with the task of changing politics towards drugs.

But it is emphasized that marijuana and other drugs are not legalized but decriminalized.

The country's 2017 Drug Report shows that in 2014, 266 people have died of drugs. Opioids are the most commonly used drugs.

Norway can join countries like Portugal, the Netherlands, Uruguay and some US states like California and Colorado, who have liberal drug laws.