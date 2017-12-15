Fourth Quarter in the Capital Protests Against the Air Pollution
Oborishte district protests against the dirty air in Sofia. Along with three other neighborhoods that earlier this week announced the date and time of December 19 at 19:00, people will go out to express their civic position, the organizers said.
The dirty air of Sofia has been a painful topic for another year and the Municipality, with its current management, does not take the necessary measures, which is why the health of the people is extremely threatened.
By organizing a protest, people in the Oborishte district will invite the administration to take responsibility. The protest will be held on Tuesday (19.12.2017) on Yanko Sakazov Blvd against the former Levski cinema.
